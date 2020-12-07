Arunachal Pradesh: Armed Forces Flag Day observed

ITANAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, the Armed Forces Flag Day was organized by Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th December 2020 for collection of contribution for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and Mrs Neelam Mishra, while adoring the Armed Forces Flag, made generous personal Contribution towards the AFFDF.

Participating in the Armed Forces Flag Day initiative, the Governor recalled the inception of the AFFD. He said that, in 1949, a committee was set up by the Union Defence Ministry with the sole intention of suggesting ways and means for providing support to the armed personnel – the Army, Navy, and the Air force.

The Committee suggested distribution and penning of small flags to citizens in order to collect funds that could help. Rehabilitation of battle casualties, Welfare of service personnel, their families and ex-servicemen and their families in dire straits, the Governor said. He appealed to the people to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund as a token of gratitude for the sacrifices they make.

The Governor said that a notable significance of the national Flag Day is that it motivates the citizens to be a partner in support of the Armed Forces who safeguard the integrity of the Nation. The National Flag Day reminds the citizens of the Country that the well being of the Armed Forces Personnel is in the hands of its citizens and they share this responsibility with the Government of the Day. National Flag Day is also a recall that we should salute the sacrifices of our Armed Forces Personnel and take pride in making material contributions for their wellbeing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, IAS, made contributions to AFFDF on the occasion. Chowna Mien, Deputy Chief Minister and R.P. Upadyaya, IPS Director General of Police, from their out of Station locations, sent their contributions to the AFFDF collection Team of Raj Bhavan Itanagar. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also made generous contributions to AFFDF.