Arunachal: PPA MLA Kardo Nyigyor joins BJP

ITANAGAR: The Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor who left PPA to join ruling BJP has termed the move as ghar wapasi (home coming). Talking to the press here on Tuesday Nyigyor claimed that he was always a BJP man.

“I had worked hard for the party in my constituency but was not given a ticket in 2019. Today I am happy to be back in my party,” he said.

Further Nyigyor said he has a lot of respect for regional party PPA but he had to look for his own survival.

“I am thankful to PPA for giving me a ticket and ensuring my victory. But I alone cannot revive the party,” he said.

He also said ideology and principle of BJP is taking the country on right path.