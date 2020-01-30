Arunachal: Power Project worth Rs. 20200 Cr has been sanctioned for Arunachal Pradesh- RK Singh

Itanagar

Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here at his Secretariat office today. He was accompanied by high ranking bureaucrats from Government of India including CMDs of PSUs like NHPC and NEEPCO.

Singh, later convened a review meeting on power sector with various PSUs and State Government stakeholders to expedite Hydro Power projects undertaken in the state.

Union Minister RK Singh said that Power project worth Rs. 20200 Cr has been sanctioned for Arunachal Pradesh which need to be developed so that power need of the country could be resolved.

He asked the State Government and the PSUs to work in tandem to ensure that all the projects which are in various stages are completed well in time. Regular monitoring of projects would be done, he said. He also sought the cooperation of the state government in ensuring clearance of the projects pending in various departments.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, CMD NEEPCO, CMD NHPC, Chief Secretary and senior officers were present.