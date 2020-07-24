Arunachal: Power crisis hit Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: Breakdown of 132 KV Pasighat – Roing – Tezu Transmission Line since last 20th July has becomes a matter of worry for the consumer of Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai district. These districts have been completely in blackout for the last four days.

The cause of breakdown was threat of High Tower Line by flooded Dotung River under Dambuk circle which is massively eroding its bank. The Emergency Restoration Services has been working around the clock to shift the Tower which was already been done and stringing conductor will be completed soon to restore the power supply, discloses the sources.

If the stringing of single conductor which was left yesterday may be finished today, we can expect the normal supply by this evening, assures Hage Gumto EE Lohit Division.

Moreover the 33 KV line from Rupai in Assam equally breached at Digaru due to flood water recently. The Power Division Lohit said men and machineries are pressed on war footing to restore the supply.