Arunachal: poster and wall writing campaign on coronavirus by NYK and NDRF

Pasighat- In its continuous efforts to fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the District, the Nehru Yuva Kendra ( NYK ) Volunteers and NDRF trained Volunteers of East Siang District has organized mass awareness poster and wall writing campaign in Pasighat township areas yesterday.

The purpose is to sensitize the people for the discriminatory action against the healthcare and front line workers who have unfortunately become the most vulnerable victims of stigma, ostracization sometimes worst act of unwarranted harassment.

Such situation hamper the medical community from performing their duties to their optimum best, considering the current scenario.

Tthe NYK Pasighat has launched campaign to counter stigma and discrimination keeping in mind to address fear of the front line warriors and promote love, care, respect and solidarity based on a positive way and on the home make masks were also distributed to the students and daily wage earners free of costs, the NYK volunteers have so far distributed more than 550 masks at different locations to the needy .

Tapun Taki District Youth Coordinator NYK Pasighat while distributing the homemade masks appeal everyone to maintain social distancing, using of mask and regular washing of hand by soaps and to obey the lockdown guidelines strictly to stop the spread of conorovirus as a precautionary measures.