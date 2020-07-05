Arunachal: poor condition of Papu-Yupia-Potin section of TAH

Itanagar- The poor condition of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) in particularly the stretch along Papu-Yupia-Potin has made life miserable for the people. This stretch is lifeline for the people of Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey. The MLAs cutting across party lines have appealed to the state government to carry out the repairing work on urgent basis.

The former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has urged the state government to take up repairing of Papu-Yupia-Potin stretch of TAH on priority.

“This stretch is really in horrific condition. In fact in certain areas the road is not fit for the use. The medical patient especially the pregnant women are facing lot of problems. Govt should look into the matters,” said Tuki.

The agriculture minister Tage Tagi said state government is aware of the problem and PWD highway is working on it with the ministry of road, transport and highways.

“The Papu-Yupia-Potin stretch will see improvement. At Kalamati, near Hoj which witness constant blockade PWD Highway has proposed an over-bridge. Similarly many such vulnerable areas including one at Hoj market will also be taken care,” said Taki.

Meanwhile Doimukh MLA Tana Hali has urged highway department to judiciously use the fund. “I urge highway department to properly use the fund for construction of road. The contractor also should be strictly monitored

Further he added that he will file an RTI if funds are not properly used and seek action against erring officials.

The Doimukh MLA has appealed to the deputy commissioners of Papum Pare and Capital Complex to give special importance to road issues. “Besides their normal administrative work, I on behalf of the people appeal both the deputy commissioners to give urgent attention to issues related to road infrastructure. Road is the lifeline for the people,” he said.

The Palin MLA Balo Raja said pathetic condition of Papu-Yupia-Potin highway has become major concern for every citizen using this route. “This road needs to be repaired with a long term plan. This is lifeline for large sections of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Raja.

He also acknowledged that people of Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi are facing lot of problem due to slow progress of Joram-Koloriang section of highway. “The earlier contractor could not take up project and I believe re-tender has been done. I have been putting pressure on highway department to speed up the work,” he said.