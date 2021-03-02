Arunachal: Police with WASE apprehended a drug peddler with 5. 2 grams heroin

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Acting on the tips off from the sources engaged by Women Against Social Women (WASE), the East Siang District police arrested a drug peddler on Monday from Giidii Notko, Monday market here and seized 5. 2 grams of heroin from the possession of the drug supplier hailing from Murkong Selek, Jonai, Assam.

As per sources from WASE, drug peddler Mafijul Hoque from Assam supplies drugs in East Siang district from quite sometime now and he was under the watch of team WASE who have been fighting drugs and other illicit substance menace in the district all these years.

“Drug peddler Mafijul Hoque comes to Monday market of Pasighat as a businessman and he has been selling drugs to our youths here. Hoque has been in our watch for long time and we wanted to nab him red-handed which succeed on Monday on arrest as we received confirmed information that he has came in the town with drugs”, said Joya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary, WASE.

The raid was carried out by Police, WASE and assisted by Jering Matkir Society youths. A case has been registered vide Pasighat PS Case No. 22/2021 U/S 22(b) NDPS Act on 1st March 2021 against the drug peddler, Hoque.

Meanwhile, WASE organization has appealed to the general public including the youths to come in support of fighting against drug menace which has been ruining the lives of many youths of the East Siang and neighboring districts. Anyone willing to pass on any tips off and information about the presence and selling/supply of drugs in the district may inform them or to the police at Pasighat Police Station to crack on the drug supply racket.