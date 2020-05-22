Arunachal police seized 900 vehicles for violating lockdown norms

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Police has noticed more than ten thousand violation of lockdown norms and seized 900 vehicles across the state, sources from police headquarter said.

Till date 10646 lockdown violation has been noticed. 215 FIR has been registered in various police station, around 900 vehicles has been seized so far.

608 people has also been arrested in several section of law and violation of lockdown norms and not wearing of face mask. Fine of 24.14 lakh has been collected against the challan issued by all over state, the sourced said.

The state police has been imposing the lockdown and also the CrPc 144 ordered by district magistrates in several district. Apart of managing the law and order the police has been doing its best effort to manage the traffic and also guarding several facility and paid quarantine facility across the state. the PHQ sources said.

There are ninety six police stations are functional and maintaining thirty eight permanent and around fifty temporary checkgates all over the state.