Arunachal:  Police recovered Weapon used in Kimin firing incident

YUPIA– The weapon used in firing incident in Kimin township has been recovered on Tuesday. Claimed Dekio Gumja, SDPO Papum Pare.

Briefing the media, SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja inform that ” One country made -22 caliber pistol which was used by the accused in kiming firing incident has been recovered on Tuesday.

Till date we have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used for offence, the vehicle use during commissioning of offence has been seized. Collection of evidences has almost competed. The 6 days remand has been completed and the accused has been send to judicial custody. He informed .

The two victims has already been released from the TRIHMS, Naharlaugn and stated to stable and they are fine. He informed.

The investigation process has almost been completed, we are sending the recovered weapons and other things for FSL and as soon the FSL report are received the Kimin police will file the charge sheet. SDPO added.

It is to mention that a firing incident takes place on February 8 (Monday) evening wherein two persons namely Jayanta Tanti (Restaurant Manager) and Shiva Mollick worker were fired upon at BM Restaurant at Kimin by a person wearing a mask.