Arunachal Police Officer honoured with “Lok Ratna” Award

Itanagar

Arunachal Police Officer SI Makbul Hussain, have been awarded the highest cultural award “Lok Ratna” 2019 by Jatia Sanskritik Oikya Mancha of Assam for his contribution towards Assamese Cultural

Hussain who is presently posted at PS Doimukh, honoured with this award in a function held recently at Kananadi HE School, Assam.

In the award giving ceremony Hussain played the ancient musical instruments of Assam, Arunachal, Rajasthan, China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Not only that, he also played the Arunachal’s ancient musical instrument “Gungang” which was appreciated by all were present.

This is the 2nd time he have been awarded from Assam for his contribution towards cultural music besides my daily police duties. Earlier Hussain was also awarded by “Bihu Suraksha Samiti Assam.

Hussain joined Arunachal Police department in the year 1989. Since his childhood he is a cultural music lover and trying to preserve the cultural music with its ancient instruments.