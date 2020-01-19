Arunachal: Police officer dies in a road accident near Pakke Kessang

Itanagar

A senior police officer of East Kameng district police Inspector Karto Riram died in a road accident near Pakke Kessang district on Saturday evening.

As per information received that on Saturday Inspector Karto Riram, OC SB Seppa, East Kameng alongwith his son was returning to Seppa from Itanagar by driving his Alto car. Bearing registration No- AR 01 F-5906. On way his vehicle met with an accident in between Leporiang-Pakke Kessang Trans Arunachal highway (TAH) and the vehicle was reportedly skidded down about 30-35 feet gorge as a result Inspr Karto Riram has been sustained serious injury on his person and evacuated to PHC Pakke–Kessang.

After giving first aid he has been referred to ltanagar Hospital for treatment by Ambulance of PHC Pakke Kessang. During evacuation process he succumbed to his injury on the way to Itanagar near Hoj.

The body kept at RK Mission Hospital wherein the police officer from Itanagar Police station conducted medical formalities and today the PM was conducted. After PM the body was handed over to relatives and will be taken to his native village Basar for last rites. His son is reportedly received minor injury as per source.

It is to mention that Late Insp. Karto Riram, son of Yikar Riram a permanent resident of Village-Sago, Basar under Leparada district served the police department for more than 26 years since 1993 and was promoted to the post of Inspector during the year 2017. He was a sincere, dedicated and hard working officer. His colleague said.