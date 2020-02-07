Arunachal Police have regain the confidence and trust of the people- Pema Khandu

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the state police force for regaining the confidence and trust of the people in recent months under the leadership of Home Minister Bamang Felix and DGP R P Upadhyay.

The CM was speaking Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3-day Annual Conference of Superintendent of Police and Commandants of AAPBn and IRBn here at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Friday.

Citing the examples of the encounter of the killer of DySP late Bomto Kamdak, arrests of drug peddlers and UG elements, seizure of huge number of stolen vehicles, etc, Khandu said these instances, which are highlighted in the media, have gained the trust of the people.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu further said that the pace of development would accelerate only when anti-social elements are kept at bay and peace prevails in the state, which, he asserted, amplifies the role of the state’s police force.

Khandu said a strong, efficient and responsible police force is essential for rest of the government machinery to give optimum results and therefore his government has prioritized strengthening it.

“When you are safe and there’s peace everywhere you can focus only on developmental projects,” he said.

Khandu reiterated that despite its huge potential, Arunachal Pradesh has to depend on the resources from the Center. He called upon everyone to accept the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is not the only responsibility of the Center, which has to take care of the entire country.

“We have to create and use our resources to the optimum so that dependence on the Center is lessened. This I assure can be possible once an efficient, responsible and accountable law and order machinery is at place,” he observed.

The Chief Minister assured budgetary support to strengthen and equip the state police force and asked the department to focus and prioritize proposals that can be completed or implemented successfully in the next five years.

Addressing the SPs from the districts, he said Arunachal Pradesh with its distinct ethnic tribes, law and order issues, problems and challenges will be different from district to district and community to community. He suggested them to evolve innovative tactics specific to the district or community to deal with all law and order challenges.

“You must remember that policing in Arunachal Pradesh is completely different from the metros. Here the sentiments, ethos and sensitivities of the people are different that calls for inclusive and innovative tactics in policing. I advise you all to take the confidence of community leaders in all matters related to law and order,” he suggested.

Khandu hoped that the three-day conference would witness a fruitful discussion on new ways of policing, technology interventions and district/community centric innovations and bridging the gap between the people and men-in-uniform.

Both the Chief Minister and Home Minister admitted the need to focus on the twin cities of the state capital – where 90 percent of the state’s law and order situation occur – and said the government is in process to evolve a robust mechanism for policing.

On the occasion 40 newly procured departmental vehicles that included SUVs, buses, anti-riot vehicles (Vajra) and fire tenders were flagged off by the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.