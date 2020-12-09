Arunachal: PMGSY review meeting held

ITANAGAR: Effective and mission mode implementation of the flagship PMGSY programme is the need of the hour for faster growth of the State said Honchun Ngandam, Minister, RWD in his message to field engineer attending review of the programme.

The Rural Road connectivity is one of the important rural infrastructure for holistic development and time bound implementation with good quality, which is a hall mark of the programme, would support faster socio economic development of the State, remarked by the N.T. Glow, IRS, Secretary, RWD in his address to the field functionaries.

Review of all the ongoing works and bridges under the flagship programme PMGSY was done for all the six circles independently under the chairmanship of Secretary, RWD and senior engineers of the department. This is the 2nd State Level Review Meeting convened from 2nd to 9th December,2020 at Itanagar to review the progress of each activities and addressed the technical issues in a techno friendly manner.

There are 452 nos. of road works for a length of 4500 km and 187 long span bridges are under various stage of construction across the state. All these works are to be completed within December,2021 and this will benefit 661 habitations in remote and far flung areas in highly complex terrain.

The department is also gearing up to increase the absorption capacity inter-alia knowledge base of field functionaries. Various new technologies have also been introduced to replace the use of stone wherever not available for faster completion and to reduce the carbon foot print. The review meeting concluded with meaningful outcome for better and effective implementation of the programmes in a time bound manner.

Nyodu, Chief Engineer, PMGSY, K.C. Dhimole, Technical Advisor and N. Rigia, SE attended the review meeting and provided valuable input.