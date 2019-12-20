Arunachal played with Mizoram in Ranji Test match

Pondicherry

Arunachal Pradesh cricket team played with Mizoram today in the Ranji test match held at Pondicherry. The 15 member team played well and hope will played a good matches with other teams in the test.

Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) Vice President Naban Vivek in a press release said that in the first Ranji Test match between Arunachal And Mizoram was played at Seichem stadium. The Arunachal team for the first time scored 343 and 417 in both the innings.

An outstanding unbeaten 203 and 177 runs by Rahul Dalal also well supported by Samarth Seth 88 runs. Techi Neri 56 and Kamsa Yangfo 56 .

Akhliesh Sahani 4 wickets helped a fantastic draw proud moment for Arunachal cricket association For the first Time Arunachal team scored 750 runs , this is proud moment for ACA. Vivek said.

As per information the ACA team will play 9 matches. The match which began Dec 17 will continue in January also.

He said that Song Tacho is heading the team as Captain, Sanjeev Sharma as Coach while Gollo Taw is the team manager. The release added.

ACA office bearers has congratulated the team and wish them future success in the forthcoming matches.