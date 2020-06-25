Arunachal: Plantation drive carried out in tune with Clean, Green Arunachal campaign

Pasighat- Along with rest of the state and as part of “Clean, green Arunachal campaign” a plantation drive was carried out today near Mariyang – Mebo – Pasighat tri junction, by Mebo Forest Range under Pasighat Forest Division.

Apart from Mrs. J M Tayeng EAC and other officers of Mebo Sub Division, the program was participated by Tashi Mize DFO(T), Okom Yosung Secretary General, ABK, Sikjong Yirang Gaon Burah, Ayeng Village, Ex PRI members and others.

All participating members of today’s plantation drive felt the urgent need of more plantation of trees to restore or recover the already deforested areas as massive deforestation from last few decades have caused so much so to the environment of the state.

During the day long program, around 200 numbers of ornamental tree saplings were planted and around 300 nos saplings were distributed to the public, informed Obang Tayeng, Range Forest Officer, Mebo Range.