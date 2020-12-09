Arunachal: Picnic time at 2nd AAP Bn at Aalo

Aalo: Free Special Coaching & Guidance for SI Recruitment to 20+5 selected youths including 7 from BPL families & 7 from Police families started at 2nd AAP Bn HQ Aalo today. The candidates are very excited and highly motivated, informed Tumme Amo, Commandant, 2nd AAP Bn , AALO.

Today Commandant with Youths, went to Sipu River at Darka WRC fields for lipum panam(stone heaps for trapping fishes) cum picnic. They catch fishes from river and enjoyed picnic, Said commandant.

Meanwhile, it must be mention here that ” The 2nd AAP Bn Aalo is providing free special coaching & guidance to 20 selected candidates for the forthcoming 123 posts of SIs under APP”.