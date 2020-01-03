Arunachal:  Piaggio showroom  inaugurated at Lekhi

Lekhi

“J H Automobiles” a Showroom of Piaggio passenger and cargo inaugurated at lekhi in presence of several eminent personalities on January 3.

Proprietor, Teli Tada Camdir inform that Piaggio is a commercial vehicle for ferrying passengers and carrying loads from one place to other even in small roads.

I have been involved in motor vehicle business and due to traffic related issue I planned to open dealer for “ Piaggio” vehicles where such passenger and cargo vehicle are available. All facilities including repairing and maintenance and service with spare parts are also available at the outlet for providing better service to the customers.

Regional Sales Manager Sondip S Gupta and Customer Care (NE) Deep Das elaborated about the types of vehicle, rate and friendly staffs and dedicated mechanic and also about availability of all types of spare parts for customers.

Duo inform that there are sale of around 1000 vehicle monthly in region and an average of 30 vehicle by Arunachalee people specially for capital complex, now the dealer has been established in Arunachal and customers will able to get benefit from here inspite of going to Assam.

There are around 29 lakhs customers in country. We will soon launch four wheelers vehicle in the same dealer soon.