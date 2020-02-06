People's movement restricted in Tali area due to road formation cutting and blasting 

Itanagar

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Tali under Kra Daadi district, K. Raja recently issued prohibitory order, restricting people’s movement during day time in view of formation cutting and blasting for road construction.

The formation cutting and blasting (explosive) of hard rock are taking place for the construction of PMGSY roads project which include Tali-Pipsorang via Bagjam/Niobia, Tali-PIja and Tali-Tamin road in the Tali administrative jurisdiction of the district. The order said.

In view of the massive road construction project in the area and it is mandatory to take minimum preventive and precautionary measures possible for life, safety and security of the people living in the vicinity and all stakeholders are urge to support. The letter said.

The public of the area and villages are hereby prohibited from traveling, cattle rearing activities, hunting, vegetable and firewood collection etc are totally prohibited in day time from morning 8 AM to evening 4 PM within a radius of 500-600 metres of the working/blasting area from Monday to Saturday in all working days from February to November 2020. The order said.

Meanwhile, ADC appeal all section of society of Tali and Pipsorang circles to coordinate and support for successful construction of road projects.