Arunachal: People throng at Naharlagun to bid adieu to Tame Kunia Tarh

Naharlagun- People from all walks of life, including denizen of Naharlagun, politicians, business men, student leaders, friends and relatives on Saturday paid adieu to Late Tame Kunia Tarh who breathe his last on Friday morning in a city hospital due to illness in his last journey.

The Tarh Welfare Society (TWS) in a condolence message has expressed its deep shocked and saddened on demise of its prominent clan member, former executive member and Ex- Councilor -cum -Standing Committee IMC Lt. Tarh Kunia.

His untimely demise is great loss for the TWS in particular and for the State in general. Tarh Welfare Society, pray to almighty God for granting eternal peace of the departed soul and comfort the bereaved family at this critical juncture. The release added.

Itanagar former MLA Kipa Babu in his condolence message said that Lt. Tarh Kunia, during his life time had holds many portfolios in various capacities in different fields such as in Arunachal Chamber’s of Comers & Industries, in BJP Party, Naharlagun Market welfare Committee and also at Nyapin Government Higher Secondary School.

Born on 11th February, 1974, was 4th son of legend Lt. Tarh Takio, Ex- Pl, and Smt. Kipa Yakia Tarh of Hiya Village of Kurung Kumey, District (A.P). Late Tarh Kunia is survived by his Mother, three elder sister, one younger brother, one younger sister, wives and 9 childrens. His early demise has made a vacuum in the family and community as well. Babu added.

He was also an AAPSU activist and has actively played his role during the AAPSU movement against refugee issue.

The Naharlagun Bazar Welfare Society, on behalf of business community deeply Mourn the untimely demise of Tarh Kunia.

Late Tarh Kunia was also working under Bazar Welfare Society before his joining in IMC as Councilor In honor of late Tarh Kunia, all the business community has down their shutters in morning till 12 Noon, i e on 17th October as mark of respect to the departed Soul to rest in `eternal peace.

Watch Video

His work carried as a market committee leader will be remembers and a inspiration for us and others. President Kipa Nai and General secretary Tadar Tania said in a release.

Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku, AAPSU President Hawa Bagang, executive members from Tarh Welfare Society, members and executive members from Arunachal Chambers of Commerce (ACC), Naharlagun bazar welfare committee (NBWC). several senior government officers and leaders from various political party attended the last rite of Late Kunia which held at his resident at G Extension today afternoon.