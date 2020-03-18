Arunachal: People of Karsingsa and Banderdewa raise their voice against the new town planning map

Itanagar

People ( including Dozens of Goan Buras (GBs), former panchayat leaders, public leaders ) of Karingsa and Banderdewa raised their voice against the inclusion of some parts of panchayat areas in the town planning map of newly created Ward no-20 of Itanagar Municipal corporation (IMC).

A delegation from Banderdewa and Karsingsa panchayat area led by former ASM Taniang Kipa and Tache Lombi (GB) today met the Secretary (Town Planning & Urban local body) cum Chairman Itanagar Municipal Corporation Dr. Sonal Swaroop and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Speaking to Arunachal24 , Taniang inform that ” without taking the local people and general public of the area into confidence the department of town planning has prepared the map wherein several parts of Karsingsa and Banderdewas panchayat are shown in the newly created IMC Ward no-20 which is not at all digestible to the common public. There should be public hearing first before it should be notified but it has not happened here and due to which we have submitted a memorandum to the Secretary Town planning today”, Taniang said.

We have fruitful discussion and we have apprised her of our genuine grievance which might be faced in the panchayat area of the Karsingsa and Banderdewa as both area have already Gram panchayat segment and are in the rural area of Papum Pare district, people of the area has been casting votes in the panchayat election. Taniang informed.

The authority concerned should immediately conduct public hearing with an ethic approach and rectify the interface between Ward-20 (limit of Itanagar municipal council under APMC Act 2007 and Act No-4 of 2008 as Itanagar Municipal Corporation map and panchayat jurisdiction and also rectify the voter list of Ward No-20 in the greater interest of the local rural people. Taniang added.