Arunachal: People of Hollongi declared their own lockdown for 14 days

Hollongi- In view of rising Covid 19 positive cases in Itanagar capital region or threats of spreading of corona virus in Hollongi, the people of Hollongi has decided to go for 14 days total lockdown with effects from 18th to 31st July next.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting with the various committee’s like Hollongi Nyvgam Youth Association, Gaonbura Panchayat Interim Committee, Hollongi Market Welfare Committee , Hollongi Maxicab Association, Hollongi Rajghar Market Joint Committee and local public.

In the meeting they discussed the threat of spreading of Corona pandemic in and around Hollongi, and preventive measures taken by the locals. The members of the all committees present in the meeting are amicably decided to go for the 14 days total lockdown, informed Likha Taji under whose chairmanship the meeting was held

in the meeting they also adopted some resolutions like, “During the lockdown, no public movement will be allow to Hollongi to Itanagar capital region and also not allow to enter hollongi from outside, Business and commercial establishments of both Assam and Arunachal side will be remain closed during lockdown”.

Due to NH-415 we facing some problem to complete seal the Hollongi , but we requested everyone to cooperate and respect the committee’s decision, anyone on the road traveling by vehicle even for essential services are not allowed to stop at Hollogi, said Kara Niki, Head Gaon Bura of Hollonig.

We decided Lockdown for self protection which is last weapon to prevent or entry of Corona virus pandemic in our area, he added.

Youth leader Nabam Rebia informed that we have circulated the information to all concern including both Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare and Capital and both SP, Balijan ADC and several other people.