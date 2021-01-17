Arunachal: Pema Khandu ‘saddened’ by fire at Boasimla that killed 3 children

ITANAGAR- Shocked and saddened over the unfortunate incident of fire accident at Boa Simla in Kamle District which claimed three precious lives, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the losses.

Reportedly three children from a single family lost their lives including four private houses and a government post office building burnt into ashes as fire engulfed the town on Saturday night. Also two private house were partially damaged by the flames.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences and prayers to the bereaved family members.

While assuring all possible support to the victims, Khandu announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakhs each for the deceased. He asked the district administration to immediately process for the ex-gratia relief.

The Chief Minister also appealed the people to stay cautious and take precautions to avoid any such accidents which is vulnerable during dry seasons like winters.