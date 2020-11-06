Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates new school building in Dambuk and visits RIWATCH

DAMBUK: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the new school building of Government Higher Secondary School here in Dambuk and also visited Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) at Khinjili.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MP Tapir Gao, Home Minister Bamang Felix, PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Dasanglu Pul, MLA Mopi Mihu and MLA Gum Tayeng.

Chief Minister in his speech lauded the school for producing successful people who among them were first IAS, first MBBS from state etc.

Assuring support for further infrastructure requirement of the school, CM said by next financial year, assured to fund for a 100-bedded hostel, auditorium, link road etc.

Later CM attended the inaugural function of documentation centre of Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) campus at Khinjili. The documentation centre was inaugurated by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

This was followed by launching of a book ‘Harmony in designs in Arunachali textiles’. A brief overview of RIWATCH was presented by its Executive Director Vijay Swami. The visiting dignitaries also paid a visit to the RIWATCH museum.