Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates High altitude Orchid’s Conservation plot in Tawang

Tawang- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated a High altitude Orchid’s Conservation plot in Tawang.

On the occasion MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, , DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, PadmaShree Awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Abbot Tawang Monastery, and HoDs were present on the occasion.

The idea of High altitude Orchid Conservation plot was suggested by Sang Phuntsok, DC Tawang and initiated by Sange Tsering DFO Tawang which was perceived in recently held District Development meeting in Tawang.

The programme was marked by ceremonial plantation of local orchid species by the dignitaries and invitees. The high Altitude Orchid conservation plot currently stocked with 200 Orchids of 12 species, the orchid family are probably one of a highly threatened species due to extreme sensitivity to environmental changes.

Also as per the first comprehensive Orchid census of the country by Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as its top contributor, as nearly(612 out of 1256) of India’s Orchid species can be found in the North Eastern states of India and there is strong possibility that there could be many more. Tawang with diverse forest types- alpine, Sub Alpine, Temperate and sub tropical has great possibility of finding many more different species of Orchids.

The DFO Tawang also briefed that the Conservation plot would go a long way in inducing awareness and conservation approach specially in respect to rare and endangered species of Tawang and there is a planned road way for further improving and commercializing the conservation plot in coming days, that would act for in situ conservation of Orchids.

After inauguration of Orchid conservation plot Pema Khandu inaugurated Landscape Flower garden near DC Office Tawang developed by Horticulture department Tawang.

Earlier to this event Pema Khandu alongwith HMLA Tawang participated in a plantation drive at Ugyanling, the birth place of HH the sixth Dalai Lama which was organized by Environmental Protection society(NGO)in collaboration with Chosrig Affairs Deptt and supported by Deptt of Forest, SSB and ITBP.