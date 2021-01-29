Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off 22 fire crew vehicles, inaugurates Sub-Fire Station at Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the Sub-Fire Station (SFS) building here in presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, Advisor to Forest & Environment Minister Kumsi Sidisow, DGP RP Upadhyay and various other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 22 fire crew vehicles of Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services and 5 vehicles of State Disaster Response Force(SDRF).

Earlier he released a vision document 2021-26 of the fire department and the SDRF.

On the occasion, 25 police personnel serving as fire service officers to constables in the fire department were awarded with DG’s commendation disc and commendation certificate for their outstanding service in the year 2020.

In his address, the CM appreciated the police department for the release of its vision document. He commended it as a much needed approach towards problem solving, which will help the government understand the issues facing the department and how to address it.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the recipient of DG’s commendation disc and certificates and appreciated their selfless service towards the people of the state.

Welfare of police personnel and strengthening of the police department has always been a priority, stated the CM. To boost morale and to address injustices faced by the police personnel in their services, the CM said the state government for the first time took the step for mass promotion of 1600 police constables. He also said the grievances over lack of career growth and promotional scope of Sub-Inspectors (SI) has also been taken care of resulting in their speedier promotion, which earlier never happened.

Speaking on his development vision, the CM said for Arunachal to develop, reform is the key. Accordingly, various reforms have been initiated in all sectors, which is as per the advice from the PM Narendra Modi himself, said the CM.

Also awareness on the roles and responsibilities by all the elected leaders, civil servants and government employees are must for each to contribute their best towards progress and prosperity of the state, said the CM. So training is being imparted to all the elected officials with one such workshop being currently undertaken for all the Zilla Parishad Chairpersons and Zilla Parishad Members, informed the CM.

Responding to a public memorandum, the CM assured to upgrade the local police station here. On the occasion, the Home Minister, Advisor to the Forest Minister and DGP also spoke.