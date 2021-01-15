Arunachal: Pema Khandu felicitates newly elected GP and ZP Chairpersons of Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today felicitated the newly elected Gram Panchayat (GP) and Zila Parishad (ZP) Chairpersons of Tawang district that consists of three Assembly segments. Khandu is the local representative of Mukto, one of the three constituencies of the district.

Altogether 87 Gram Chairpersons were elected earlier in the day while Leki Gombu was elected unopposed as the Zila Chairperson of the district.

Of the 311 GPs, elections were held in 310 seats. Candidate for one of the seats was disqualified, election to which will be held soon. The district has six Zila Parishads, which were all won by the BJP. Incidentally, BJP swept the local body polls in the district winning a little more than 80% of the seats. Further, except for a couple of seats, most were won by the party unopposed.

Addressing the officially first meeting of the newly constituted local body, Khandu congratulated the new office bearers and said they were the representatives of the government at the ground level and it was up to them to make welfare schemes reach the last man in the queue.

He said the state government is committed to devolve powers and functions to the newly constituted local bodies, which are yet to be devolved.

“As the local bodies are the actual representatives of the grassroot citizens, we assure to empower them to plan and implement developmental projects in their respective grams and zillas,” Khandu assured.

The Chief Minister congratulated citizens of the district for electing 53% women candidates this election and said this shows women of the society are taking the onus of development on their shoulders besides successfully running their respective households.

Commending the State Election Commission for successfully and peacefully conducting the PR elections across the state, Khandu admitted the delay in its conduction due to the painstaking process of delimitation effected by change from 3-tier to 2-tier system, followed by the Corona Virus pandemic.

He though asserted that now that the elections are over, the elected local body representatives should focus on development by coordinating with the district administration and their concerned legislators.

While informing that the first consignment of 32000 doses of COVID vaccines have arrived in the state, Khandu said the war with the virus is nearing an end under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have all witnessed from the beginning how Modiji has handled the pandemic. From announcing lockdowns to creating health infrastructure and now a vaccine….he has shown the world his capabilities. Today the world looks up to him and India,” he said.

Meanwhile, he wished Brig Vijay R Jastap, present on the occasion, a happy Indian Army Day on behalf of the people.

Tawang Legislator Tsering Tashi and Lumla Legislator Jambey Tashi also felicitated the elected GP chairpersons of their respective constituencies.