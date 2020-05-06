Arunachal: Pema Khandu extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his heartiest greetings on occasion of the pious Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima is significant, especially for those following Buddhism, as the day commemorates the birth of Lord Buddha on full moon, which is also believed to be the day of death and enlightenment of Lord Buddha, all of which is said to take have taken place on the same day.

A devout Buddhist himself, Khandu said Buddha Jayanti is always an important day in the lives of Buddhists but Buddha Purnima holds specific importance as it falls on a full moon day considered truly holy.

He called upon the people to take time out, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to reflect on Lord Buddha’s teachings of compassion, peace and honesty – virtues that are losing out to modern day’s materialistic cravings.

“May the full moon of Buddha Purnima away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred and herald an era of contentment, peace and enlightenment for the world!” Khandu added.

“We are going through trying times due to the exponential spread of COVID19. This Buddha Purnima let’s pray for wellbeing of all sentient beings,” he said.

Khandu appealed all to follow the guidelines circulated by the health department and keep safe by maintaining social distancing and following safety protocols.