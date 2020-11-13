Arunachal: Pema Khandu extends Diwali greetings to people

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Diwali and Children’s Day that falls on the same day this year, 14th November.

In a message this evening, Khandu described Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India when people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness.

“Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations to celebrate. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let’s celebrate this year with a thought for those, who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues. We also need to think about our environment that gets affected every year due to excessive bursting of crackers and lighting of lamps,” he said.

As all the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self, Khandu added, “ Best way to celebrate is to merge yourself in this inner light and enjoy the festival of lights.”

In another message, the Chief Minister greeted the children and said, “The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy Children’s Day!”

He reminded that every kid is special regardless of race, religion and caste.

“Usher them with lots of love and positivity on this Children’s Day and make sure to teach them how to be more kind to the world. When a kid smiles, the God smiles upon you – remember this,” he observed.

Khandu also paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on whose birth anniversary the day is celebrated as Children’s Day. Nehru was fondly referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’ for his affection for kids.