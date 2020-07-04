Arunachal: Pema Khandu conveys condolence over COVID -19 Warrior’s death

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and sorrow over the loss of a COVID 19 Warrior in a tragic road accident while he was on the duty of delivering COVID -19 samples to the designated laboratory at ICMR Dibrugarh this morning.

A skilled contingency driver attached with the Zonal General Hospital, Tezu, Lohit, Late Sangpula Tayo met with an accident at Lathao today morning. He was brought critically injured to Namsai Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

He was coming back after dropping the swab samples at ICMR Dibrugarh while the tragic accident happened. Late Sangpula Tayo is survived by his wife, mother, brother and a minor child. He has been engaged in covid 19 duty since April 18, 2020.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, Khandu said that the State and it’s people are with the bereaved family during this trying times.

While assuring all possible support from the Government, Khandu directed Deputy Commissioner Lohit to immediately process for granting ex-gratia relief to the bereaved family members.