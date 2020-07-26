Arunachal: Pema Khandu Congratulates Dr Marak Pertin

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Dr Marak Pertin from Arunachal Pradesh becomes the first Arunachali to have been promoted to the rank of Captain in the Indian Navy, making the entire people of Arunachal is extremely proud by achieving the rare feat on Indian Navy.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, congratulated Dr. Marak Pertin on being promoted to the rank of Captain in The Indian Navy.

Dr. Marak Pertin is the first Arunachali to have achieved such a rare fate. Kandu said that the state is proud of Pertin for receiving such an esteemed achievement.

He also congratulated his parents, Gargit Pertin and Betdol Pertin, for raising a prominent individual who has brought pride to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.