Arunachal: Pema Khandu condoles death of Tumnya Karbak

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of Late Tumnya Karbak, who breathed his last today early morning. Late Tumnya Karbak is the father of Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak.

In his condolence letter addressed to Nyamar, Khandu wrote “With profound grief, I write to share the grief of losing your beloved father Late Shri Tumnya Karbak, who breathed his last early today morning. I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope up with the irreparable loss. I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little.

Late Tumnya Karbak, born in the year 1950 was a renowned social activist of West Siang District. Besides having been active in students’ organisation, Late Karbak was active in social activities and held the post of Kamba Banngo Secretary consecutively for 15 years from 1977 to 1992.

In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and your family by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Almighty God to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss of your dear father. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode.

With deepest condolences!” the message added further.