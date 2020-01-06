Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Si Donyi festival celebrated by the Tagin community

Daporijo

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the Si Donyi festival celebrated by the Tagin community here in presence of Guest of Honour Basar MLA Gokar Basar, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and Daporijo MLA Tanya Soki.

Chief Minister and the guest of honour was accorded a traditional welcome by the central Si Donyi celebration committee with smearing of rice powder on their cheeks and foreheads. Various ponung parties and ritual dance performances lined up to greet the visiting dignitaries here at the general ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said the Nyibus or the priests have special place in our culture, as they are the vital link between our human world and the other world. He said such rich culture and heritage must forever be preserved and requested the elder in the Tagin society to pass on such valuable knowledge to coming generation.

Chief Minister also emphasized on the importance of tribal dialect and urged the parents to encourage speaking to their children in their mother tongue. He said cultural erosion begins once we start to lose our language. He said the state government is making every effort towards preservation of local dialects and said the creation of department of indigenous affairs will help in such endeavor.

Speaking on the development of Daporijo Township, Chief Minister said to address the shortage of drinking water, the state government will this year sanction a water treatment plant of 4MLD capacity. This is in addition to 2.6MLD water treatment plant, which the Chief Minister had earlier inaugurated.

On education, Chief Minister said the government is taking positive steps and is focused on improving the infrastructures and facilities of Govt Higher Secondary School of Daporijo and other govt schools in the district.

He expressed thanks to Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) for accepting his request to adopt govt schools in their area. Chief Minister also appreciated the Tagin society for their decision to shun the practice of receiving donations in any kind for the festivals from the dignitaries attending as guests.

On providing market linkages to the farmers, Chief Minister said the government will be soon providing out price and demand forecasts for various major horticulture crops to help farmers take informed decision on growing different crops.

Chief Minister assured to come back again to Daporijo for reviewing of all development projects being taken up on the ground.