Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends handing and taking over ceremony of State BJP President

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the handing and taking over ceremony of State BJP President in presence of Union Minister of State for Sports (Ind) Kiren Rijiju.

Chief Minister in his speech congratulated the new State BJP President Biyuram Wahge and lauded the dedication of party workers who worked hard to make the presence of BJP all over the state. He also applauded former state BJP President Tapir Gao and many other dedicated karyakartas who kept the party alive even during its unpopular times.

Chief Minister said under the leadership of Wahge, the state government hopes to get full support of the party in carrying ahead the successful implementation of all state and central flagships programme. He said the new tenure of the BJP government in the state has thrown a big challenge as people have high expectations. He called upon the party to stand always with the government and urged its cooperation to enable fruits of development schemes to reach the last person.

He also urged the party members to inculcate service attitude and work for bringing solution. He said government needs to be closer to people and this could be made possible with dedicated service attitude of party members.

Taking firm stand of no tolerance to corruption, Chief Minister discouraged party members not to involve or abet any forms of corruption. He said the government shall be harsher when it comes to its own party workers found involved in corruption. He said party workers must first themselves set example if we all have to eliminate corruption.

He also said every party minister and MLAs will also must be accountable of their work. They must present a review of their work accomplished over a period of time so that they perform.

On the occasion, all the newly elected BJP district president, mandal president and the state council members were felicitated.

On the occasion State BJP President Wahge, former BJP President Gao, Union Minister Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister also spoke.