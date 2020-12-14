Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures to provide all required resources to Strengthen APPSC

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with the members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to strengthen the state’s highest recruiting constitutional body.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam submitted that manpower and infrastructural requirements of the Commission needs to be overhauled for enhancing its efficiency and efficacy.

The Chief Minister assured that all required resources would be provided for strengthening the commission. He said grievances of the commission if any would be addressed without any delay.

Chief Minister suggested that APPSC needs to strengthen management in conducting recruitment exams with utmost transparency, fairness and upholding the principle of merit.

He also said the state government is always ready to support the commission in making all recruitment exams foolproof.

The meeting further discussed that physical tests conducted during recruitment of police personnel needs to be revisited. It was suggested that the presence of doctors and military personnels during physical evaluation tests be made mandatory.

The Chief Minister has been conducting similar meetings with APPSC on a regular basis to help ease out evolving issues that may hamper smooth functioning of the Commision.

“When it comes to fair recruitment, transparency and impartiality, we cannot take any chance with regard to APPSC. Today’s educated youths look up to it with great expectations,” he added.