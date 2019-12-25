Arunachal: PCCF Wildlife visits D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Pasighat

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest ( PCCF ), Wildlife & Biodiversity cum Chief Wildlife Warden, Rabindra Kumar visited D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday and appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the sanctuary management in the revival of sanctuary from hunting & poaching while enhancing the patrolling and surveillance of the sanctuary.

Kumar, in a whirlwind visit inspected the core zones of the Borguli Range of the DEWS like Mikok (a grassland uniquely located inside the thick forested canopies), Jopong Patang (a natural lake and marshy areas) while covering the large portion of grasslands.

Kumar was told by the Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga and State Wildlife Board Member, Maksam Tayeng who accompanied the PCCF, about the importance of the core zones and the natural lake for its extension and revival as the water of this lake gets dried up during last season of the winter which prompts the wild animals to move toward the rivers of Siang even in the daylight where hunting and poaching is most prone.

Kumar also inspected the ongoing construction of new Range Office and Transit camp inside the sanctuary including a Watch Tower cum animal sighting tower and assured all possible attention and assistance from PCCF Wildlife’s office. Later Kumar was joined by Chief Conservator of Forest, Central Arunachal Circle, Pasighat, Gulab Singh.

PCCF Wildlife, who is a Member Secretary in Arunachal Tourism Society, also felt the need to tap the eco-tourism potentialities of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary which in turn would have given employment opportunities to the locals of the fringe villages which would directly or indirectly have reduced hunting or poaching attempts inside the sanctuary.

Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is located in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh south of state’s centurion town, Pasighat and is spread in a span of 190 Sqm within the riverine island of Siang river also called Brahmaputra in Assam.

The Sanctuary is named after the pioneer of modern Arunachal, late Dr. Daying Ering who was a union Dy. Minister (late Daying Ering was a father of present MLA 37th Pasighat West and former two time Member of Parliament, Nining Ering).