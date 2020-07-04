Arunachal: Pasighat Vendor Association appeals DC not to shift them out from main market

Pasighat- The Pasighat Vendor Association, a group of several vegetable vendors, mostly women who have been selling vegetables and other items at Pasighat Main Market since long ago has appealed the Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat not to shift out the vegetable vendors out of the main market.

In a representation to DC Pasighat, the vendor association has urged the DC to reconsider her executive order of Thursday, 2nd July wherein the District Administration had directed to permit only licensed vendors to sell meat, fish and vegetables at designated and notified places like Gumin Nagar fish & meat market, Siang Sabzi Mandi at APMC etc while following strict social distancing.

The association said that they have not been able to conduct their business well at those designated market places and Pasighat main market is a better place for them.

“We have children to feed, look after their schooling fees, aged parents to look after, we earn from this small business. So we appeal to DC Pasighat to reconsider the decision of the DA to shift us out and hold back us to the main market”, added the vendor association team who also carried out a rally around the Pasighat market today.