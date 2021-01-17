Arunachal: Pasighat shows solidarity with late Techi Meena and her unborn baby

PASIGHAT (By-Maksam Tayeng): While showing solidarity with the case of late Techi Meena and her unborn baby who was allegedly murdered on November 5 last by a hired killer on the orders of Roni who is also the son of a former legislator, the people of Pasighat led by Ms Tokmem Mengu, Miss Arunachal (2020) in collaboration with All East Siang District Students’ Union & All Bogong Students Union organized a flash light vigil cum general awareness program on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of students including general public, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing, advocates, AAPSU General Secretary Tobom Dai, Tai Roket, MD Miss Arunachal Organisation, family members of late Techi Meena etc participated in the program. The flash light march started from D. Ering Higher Secondary school ground and culminated at Gandhi Chowk Pasighat main market where an awareness program on the case of killing of late Techi Meena was also held.

Addressing the getherings, all the speakers appealed the government to come to an early solution of the case and give death penalty to the murderers of late Techi Meena. Government’s delay in the case was also questioned by the public. Side effects of polygamy was also emphasized by ABKWW representative in the program.

Late Techi Meena Lishi, who was seven-months pregnant was found dead inside an SUV on November 5, near the Karsingsa block point on NH-415 in capital complex. A massive protest was witness across the state by various organization demanding justice for the victims.

Techi Meena Lishi and her seven-month unborn baby were allegedly murdered by a hired killer on the orders of Roni who is also the son of a former legislator and has reportedly confessed to having hatched the plan to murder his wife.