Arunachal: Papum Pare T20 Cricket Super League

ITANAGAR- In the final match of Papum Pare T20 Super League played between Sagalee Circle Cricket Club ( SCCC ) versus Balijan Cricket Association( BCA ) on Wednesday here at PDCA ground, Doimuk. SCCC defeated BCA by 59 runs. Earlier BCA after winning the toss elected to field first. Sagalee CCC set Target of 128/7 in 20 over.

Techi Neri of SCCC, who scored 90 runs from 64 deliveries and claimed a 3wicketin his 4 over after conceding 20 runs, was declared man of the match in the final. Chasing the target, Balijan CA could only scored 69/10 runs in the 18.1 over.

The Captain of SCCC Mr. Techi Neri, who scored 221 runs in 5 inning/Matches batting average of 42.93 including five 6s and 30 4s was adjudged Series of the tournament. Brief score of the day Sagalee :128/7 in 20 over Balijan: 69/10 in 20 over.

The Papum Pare T20 Super League begins from 3rd Jan’2021 and ended on 13th January 2021 here at PDCA ground Emchi participated by total 8 teams affiliated to the PDCA. The final match of PDCA T20 super league were join by many dignitaries.

The Honorary Secretary, Arunachal CA Mr. Kabak Geda give away the Coveted Trophy and Cheque to the winning Team Sagalee Circle Cricket Club while the Runner- Up team received the Cheque an amount of Rupees 50, 000/- only from Mr Yab Lala, Honorary Treasurer Arunachal CA.

The Arunachal CA heartfelt gratitude and Congratulations to the Winning team and PDCA for successful conduct of its maiden T20 matches in their DCA.