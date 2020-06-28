Arunachal: Papu Nallah–Yupia road opened for one way vehicular traffic

Naharlagun- The Papu Nallah-Yupia road which was blockage due to massive landslide on June 25 afternoon reopened for vehicular traffic movement.

Official source from Highway department inform that the site is landslide prone, and in last year also there was a landslide. This year on June 25 heavy rainfall triggered the landslide completely blocked the road for moiré than fifty hours and the commuters too have to face lots of problems.

Due to huge deposition of muddy soil and heavy rainfall three JCBs engaged could not able to open the road and later heavy machinery were pressed into services and due to which the movement of vehicular traffic was allowed on Saturday night at around 10 PM.

The workers employed at site inform that if the weather remain clear we may be able to clear the road for two days traffic latest by Monday afternoon but the one way traffic flow on the road is a great hindrance in carrying out of the work smoothly.