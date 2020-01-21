Arunachal: Pangsau Pass International Festival begins at Nampong  

Nampong

The three days of Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) ( from 20th to 22nd Jan) began here at the general ground after its inauguration by Moe Kyaw Aung, the Ambassador of Myanmar as chief guest.

Moe termed the event historic as festival would virtually bring a strong bond of relationship in between India and Myanmar which has been closed affinity in its culture, tradition and religion. “This sort of festival facilitate both the country to exchange their rich culture, trade produces and uphold bonhomie to maintain the age –old relationship”, hopes the Ambassador.

While highlighting the history of Stillwell or Ledo road and essence of Pangsau Pass festival, Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM Chowna Mein as guest of honor said that the myriad beauty of culture and exploring the enigma of enchanting Arunachal through this festival would bring light to the South East Asia and the world.

“We have tremendous tourism potential, historic Stilwell Road, World War-II Cemetery, the Border bazaar, The Lake of No Return & The Hell Gate etc are the embodiment of this area. The look Act Policy under the leadership of Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India is in offing and soon the two countries are putting thrust to link this road to South – East Asia to promote trade and culture. The road of our part has been already developed but the dilapidated road on Myanmar counterpart is delaying. Hope the Ambassador would take up to improve the road at the earlier with their government to make it clear”, wish the Dy CM.

Tumke Bagra Minister Trade and Commerce also suggests teaching languages of one another at the border to ease business. “Our rich handloom and handicraft are also need to trained and imparted to the youth to boost textile industry. This easy and short international route to South East Asia have to be made best use to heighten the trade and business of both the countries”, advocates the Minister.

Earlier in his welcome address, Laisum Simai Nampong MLA said PPIF is not only a platform to unravel the clandestine world of the Tribal people but also an occasion to rejoice ethnic life and simplicity. It is the gateway to the shrouded paradise of Arunachal Pradesh to South East Asia.

Later the chief guest unveils ‘Your Mirror’ and ‘Operational guidelines for Rural Tourism and Home stay’ amid the presence of Somlung Mosang MLA Bordumsa, Jummum Ete Deari MLA Likang, Zingnu Namshoom MLA Namsai, Gabriel D Wangsu MLA Kanubari, Phosum Khimum MLA Changlang (South), Tesam Pongte Deputy Speaker, dignitaries from Myanmar, Vandana Deori Secretary Tourism, RK Sharma DC, Army and 13th Assam Rifles Officials.

Mesmerizing Cultural show was also showcased from both Arunachal and Myanmar counterpart to mark the remarkable event.