Arunachal Panchayat and Municipal polls passes peacefully

Itanagar: Till filing of this report around 53 per cent voters in Arunachal Pradesh have cast their ballots for Panchayat and Municipal polls. Polling was by and large peaceful.

There was some incident in the Kamle district where water was poured over ballot boxes. There will be a re-poll in the booth on December 24.

Itanagar Capital Region today witnessed the voting process across 47 Polling Stations for the election to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. The election to the IMC was announced for 20 wards,out of which Corporators of 5(five) wards namely 12,14,18,19 and 20 have already been elected unopposed. 55% of voters exercised their adult franchise today.

TEZU: In the two – tire PRI election held today the Lohit district witnessed long queue of voters since morning in the polling station to exercise their franchise. 69.80% of total 5264 electors cast their vote (male – 2384, female – 2880 till 9 PM out of total 7540 voters in Lohit. However some of the reports from far flung Polling Stations are yet to be received reveals as per reports from Panchayat Office. Karikho Kri local legislator also exercised his franchise at Telluliang Polling Station.

TAWANG- Voting in 17 Polling stations under 1-Zemithang Dudungkhar Zila Parishad Constituency, 20 polling stations under 2- Lumla Zila Parishad Constituency and only Gram Panchayat constituency of Gormang Nodo under Tawang Block completed peacefully. It is to mention here that out of 06(Six) Zila Parishad Constituencies in Tawang district four have already been elected uncontested, and out of 311 Gram Panchayat 309 have been elected uncontested. One gram Panchayat was rejected due to underage during scrutiny. Amongst senior citizens Smti Du Pema a 93 year old woman from Mangnam village casted her vote at Govt Upper Primary school polling station at Mangnam.

Counting of votes will take place on December 26.