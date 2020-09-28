Arunachal: Palin police station declared as containment area

ADVERTISEMENT

Palin: The Kra Daadi District Magistrate on Monday declared the Palin Police station as Containment area after 18 nos of covid 19 positive cases has been detected among the police personnels at Palin police station.

In an executive order Kra Daadi deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Solung Miji said that “ positive cases of Covid 19 have been detected among the police personnel’s of Palin police station, and urgently needed the area to be declared as containment.

“there is every chances of spread of COVID-19 virus to adjacent areas, if not timely declared Containment Zone in entire police station areas of Palin” The DM said.

“the District magistrate in the interest of Public health and safety has declared Police Station area under Palin Town as Containment” and also directed to maintain SoP of the ministry and health department.