Arunachal: Pakke kessag-Seppa road blocked, restoration will take time

Itanagar- The road between Pakkes Kessang-Seppa blocked due to sinking of a portion of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) measuring around 50 metres between Pakke Kessang and Rilloh. Informed Pakke Kessang OC Padi Payang,

Payang said that About 50 mtrs Highway Road sink down near Yate Camp between Pakke Kessang and Rilloh on Wednesday evening. Man and machine has been engaged by Sushee Company.

Diversion of road adjacent to block point is being cut down which is likely to take 2 days to complete and traffic may be allowed accordingly. He said

OC further appeal the commuters from both Sagalee and Seppa side to wait till formation cutting for the diversion is completed, Since due to heavy rain there are chances of accident and therefore appeal all to maintain alertness while driving in hilly road. OC further added.