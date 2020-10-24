Arunachal: Painting Exhibition ‘Avante Garde’ held at Hotel Pybbs 

Itanagar- Painting Exhibition ‘Avante Garde’ was held at Hotel Pybbs from 22nd-23rd October. During the two days exhibition which was organized by the Bright Media Services, more than 400 people visits.

The Paintings were extremely creative and deftly done with a focus on the themes of Local Culture, Myths, Feminism etc.

The Exhibition hosted by only 5 Painters with 23 Paintings due to prevailing SOPs. The Artists participating are Miss Moni Geyi, Mr Tumpe Lollen, Mr Tatu Mara, Mr Ligang August, Mr Techi Tagu Tara.

The exhibition was done complete Pro Bono. The Hotel and the organisers did not charge any Exhibition charges or Sale commission from the Artists. “Promoting New and Upcoming Artists is our motive.

The state has no dearth of Talent and we intend to showcase them by giving them a platform”, said the organisers.

The Organisers also Thanked Hotel Pybbs for supporting the Event. ‘It would not have been successful without the Hotel’s support and kindness’, said the organisers.

The Hotel also relaunched their Coffee Shop ‘Mandirin’ with an updated menu, adding a Vibrant touch to their property.