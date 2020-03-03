Arunachal: Over 1500 youths turned out in Army Recruitment Rally at Jairampur

Jairampur

Despite rainy weather over 1500 candidates from across Arunachal Pradesh turned out in Army Recruitment Rally held at Army Cantonment in Jairampur of Changlang district.

This is the second Army Recruitment Rally being conducted at insurgency inflicted part of the state. The overwhelming response affirmed that the youth of this hilly state of Arunachal Pradesh is all geared up to enter the mainstream and bring about much needed socio-economic change in their society and service for the nation”, reveals an official from the ARO Jorhat .

“We failed in our attempt in running which was 1600 meters distance, though disqualified will try for another rally, not disheartened”, speaks one of the disqualified candidate in anonymity. Another candidate selected in euphoria says, this was my third attempt and fortunately qualified for further test. I m optimistic to get selected, he further exclaims.

The youth came with a fierce will and determination to grab hold of this once in a lifetime opportunity and strived brilliantly, making the rally a raging success. Col JV Singh, Dir Rtg (NE states) & Colonel Maqsood Ali Khan, Director Recruiting in charge of recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh has acknowledged the tremendous support and efforts from Army Unit 3 Assam Regiment and Changlang Civil Administration due to which the rally was successfully conducted.

The rally was flagged off by Brigadier Deepak Gaur, Commander Lekhapani Military Station & Col JV Singh, Dir Regiment (NE states) today here at the ground.

An Army Recruitment Rally is being organized under the aegis of ARO Jorhat (Assam) at Jairampur from 3rd and entire test will be completed till 7th March 20, for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.