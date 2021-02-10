Arunachal: Our Govt is committed to bringing health delivery system to door step- Alo Libang

VIJAYNAGAR- Our government is trying to strengthen the health delivery system and bring it to nearest door step- said Health Minister Alo Libang.

Libang was on a day visit to Vijaynagar a small town located a far end bordering Myanmar in Changlang district of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh today. All machinery and authority has been ask to work for promotion of health delivery system so that the people living in far flung get the treatment nearest to the door step, Libang said,

Today we handed over the PHC to the Karuna Trust. We will see that the Karuna Trust can depute sufficient numbers of medical staffs so that they can put forward the health delivery system to the maximum numbers of people of the circle in proper way. He said.

Earlier, there were problem when the medical staffs were posted there and they reluctant to go to the Vijoymagar due to communication bottleneck in respect of surface communication and other issue as such the state government has decided to hand over the PHC to Karuna Trust. Libang added.

Miao local MLA and Food & Civil Supply and UD Minister Kamlung Mosang said that “I will always try to deliver good for the people of Vijaynagar and I have been doing so. Connectivity, Health, Education are the priority sector of the BJP led Pema Khandu Govt. I hope that this PHC will function smoothly and the Karuna Trust take will care of the health issue of the people living in this area. Mosang said.

Referring to road construction to Vijaynagar, Mosang inform that I have recently visited the road upto 40 Kilometer with RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and top officials of RWD department and again I will take stock of the work progress in March. We are monitoring the work progress and Governor and Chief Minister is also concern on the issue. Mosang added.

Secretary (NHM Mission Director C R Khampa, DMO Changlang K Mosang, Nodal Officer (PPP Project) Dr. B. Tayeng, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, SP Mihin Gambo, GBs, former panchayat leaders and locals leaders and general public of area were present on the occasion.

The handing taking over ceremony was held between DMO Changlang K Mosang and Karuna Trust State Manager Mr. Robin.