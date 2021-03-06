Arunachal: OSD to CS visits Silluk Village, the Cleanest village of East Siang Dist.  

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) In a whirlwind visit to East Siang district today, Ajay Chagti, Secretary Administrative Reforms and Science & Technology cum OSD to Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh today visited Silluk village, the cleanest village of the district along with Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat and others.

Chagti and his team was welcomed at Silluk village led by Swachh Silluk Abhiyan Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang and team including village’s Head Gaon Burah, Nobang Borang, Gaon Burah, Ashik Yirang and others. The villagers showed the SSA office, soak pits for decomposing the decomposable waste items to visiting officials while presenting them dustbins made of local items.

While appreciating the effort and initiative of the village to keep their village cleaned, Chagti said that the Silluk village deserves participation and winning the state level cleanest village title beating other cleanest village of the state.

It is worth mentioning here that, Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District was declared as a cleanest village of the district in the year 2019-20 by an screening committee constituted for selection of Chief Minister Award for Cleanest Village (CMACV) of the district.

The Silluk village, once happened to be one of the dirtiest village of the district, became the cleanest village due to excellent work done by community and village youths under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).