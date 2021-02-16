Arunachal:  Oriah Festival Celebrated in Longding

LONGDING- ‘Oriah’ the agricultural festival of Wancho tribe was celebrated at Longding District HQ in a low key manner adhering to all the SOPs related to the COVID 19 pandemic. Public gathering was not allowed and other cultural activities like dancing competitions etc were not organized this year.

The program was attended by Tanpho wangnaw MLA Longding, Bani Lego Deputy Commissioner Longding, Vikram Harimohan Meena, Suprintendent of Police, other officials and members of Wancho Cultural Society.

In an interaction, a member of Oriah Committee told that adhering to SOPS related to COVID 19 the committee decided to celebrate Oriah in a very low key manner this year. The program was brief, it started with the Zangvaan Ritual Programme at WCS ground. The celebration concluded with a feast organized by the Oriah Committee.

Even in the all the Administrative HQs the celebration was organized in low key manner avoiding mass gathering.

Oriah festival is celebrated every on 16th February every year. The Oriah festival at Longding aims at the unification of all the Wancho villages irrespective of their origin of migration to the present settlements.

It aims at the harmonious co-existence of the Wancho people leaving aside the memories of the past inter village feuds and differences. It is also an attempt for the protection, preservation and promotion of the rich tradition which have been inherited from the ancestors. It is also an occasion for showcasing the colourful tradition and rich legacy of the past