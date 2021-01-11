Tourism

Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

Tourists continue to throng the hut being developed and Tent facilities made available amid an unspoiled beauty of the garden. ‘Nature’s Nest’ one of the popular garden resort lured most of the tourist.

January 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists
Group of Orange Tree

Mesmerising Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists:   Dambuk tucked at the mesmerizing hillock in the deep inside of Eastern Arunachal in Lower Dibang District is known to produce one of the best qualities of oranges in the country, though season is gradually passing by but it still making much headway.

Tourists continue to throng the hut being developed and Tent facilities made available amid an unspoiled beauty of the garden. ‘Nature’s Nest’ one of the popular garden resort lured most of the tourist.

One of the roadside vendors, Oyi Apum ITI diploma holder said local tourist from Assam and Arunachal keep visiting and night halt are their favorite choice.  “We are overloaded from booking during this particular season. We have traditional hut besides Tent are made available amidst the garden to offer comfort and best services to the visitors”, says one of the caretaker of the Nature’s Nest.

They rejoice relishing oranges, enjoy photography and stay night. More are expected to visit till last of this month, says the caretaker.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
January 11, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button