Arunachal: One unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project Commissioned for Commercial Operation

Itanagar- One Unit of 150 MW out of 600 MW Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4X150 MW) has been successfully commissioned for commercial operation by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited ( NEEPCO ) on 17th June 2020. With the commissioning of this unit, Arunachal Pradesh will receive 13.83% i.e., 20.75 MW out of 150 MW Kameng HEP in which 12 % is the free power to the home State and remaining 1.83% is the share allocation.

It was informed to Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein who is also the Minister incharge of Power & Renewable Energy Resources that the second unit is expected to be commissioned in a week time and the other two turbines shall be commissioned after repair work of penstock is completed but targeted to be made commercially operational within this fiscal year.

After the successful commissioning of all the four units of Kameng HEP (4×150 MW), Arunachal Pradesh will receive a share of 83 MW power. “Apart from revenue generation, this Hydro-Electric Power Project will provide employment opportunities to the educated youths of the State and promote industrialization in the region”, said the Deputy Chief Minister.